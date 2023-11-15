Bill Gates' Investments in Fake Meat and Farmland Enriching His Bank Account, New Book Claims

A new book claims that Bill Gates' investments in patented fertilizers, fake meat, and U.S. farmland are not saving the planet but rather enriching his bank account. The book, titled 'Controligarchs,' examines how billionaires like Gates control the levers of power that dominate the everyday life of average Americans.

Investigative journalist Seamus Bruner reveals Gates' efforts to buy up American farmland and invest in synthetic dairy and lab-grown meats in the name of preventing climate change

