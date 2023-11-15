Bill Gates Accused of Controlling Public's Diet to Save the Planet

Billionaire Bill Gates is buying up farmland and investing in meat alternatives to control the public’s diet under the guise of saving the planet from climate change, Seamus Bruner argues in his new book. Gates is one of the key figures in a group of billionaires who met at Rockefeller University in Manhattan in May of 2009 in the wake of Barack Obama’s presidential victory.

Several other well-known names were there, including David Rockefeller, George Soros, Ted Turner, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, and the heads of major corporations like Cisco, Blackstone Group, and Tiger Management. Their goal was “to figure out how they can pool their resources to spend on priorities that are important to them,” Bruner. At the time, the group focused on “overpopulation” as a primary concern, and it became a motivating factor for the “green” initiatives they championed to save the planet from “climate change.” Bruner argues that these elites desire power, profits, and control of the masses; but they pursue these goals under the guise of seemingly noble initiatives

United States Headlines Read more: BREİTBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: Bill Gates' Investments in Fake Meat and Farmland Enriching His Bank Account, New Book ClaimsA new book exposes Bill Gates ' investments in patented fertilizers, fake meat, and U.S. farmland, arguing that they are not saving the planet but rather enriching his bank account.

Source: nypost | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Senate Conservatives Support Speaker Johnson's Stopgap Funding BillSenate conservatives are breaking with the House Freedom Caucus and supporting Speaker Mike Johnson's stopgap funding bill. The bill funds some agencies until Jan. 19 and the rest until Feb. 3 at current levels, without including policy riders on the border or Israel aid. The House passed the bill with opposition from 93 Republicans, relying on Democratic votes. The bill now moves to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer intends to take it up in its current form.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

ABC7NY: Man Accused of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Husband Testifies in DefenseThe man accused of attacking former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer last year testified in his defense Tuesday. He claimed to have gone to the Pelosis' home as part of a plan to end corruption in the U.S.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

ABC7CHİCAGO: Man Accused of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Husband Testifies in DefenseThe man accused of attacking former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer last year testified in his defense Tuesday. He claimed to have gone to the Pelosis' home as part of a plan to end corruption in the U.S.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more »

LATİMES: Husband of Nancy Pelosi testifies in trial of man accused of attacking him with a hammerPaul Pelosi, husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, provides chilling details in federal court about the night he was allegedly attacked and bludgeoned with a hammer by a man now on trial for attempted kidnapping and assault.

Source: latimes | Read more »

ABC7NY: New Jersey Man Accused of Spraying Police Officers in Capitol Attack Appears in CourtA New Jersey man accused of spraying police officers with a chemical irritant in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol made an initial federal court appearance Monday and was ordered held without bail until trial.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »