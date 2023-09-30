Bill Cosby’s new accuser: Woman claims he ‘lured,’ raped her in 1972

Another woman has come forward to file a civil suit against Bill Cosby, alleging that he drugged and raped her in the 1970s after inviting her to his comedy show. Cosby would come in every day, hanging around to chat with Motsinger, who was 31 at the time, according to court papers.

In an attempt to “lure and groom” her for the future sexual assault 50 years ago, Cosby — who was “fawned over” due to his celebrity status — once asked her if he could call up her son from a payphone, according to the suit.

Cosby followed her home after one of her shifts and invited her to his comedy show at the Circle Theater that night, where he was filming “In the Mind of Bill Cosby,” according to court documents. He picked her up in a limousine that night and offered her wine on the way to the show, she claimed in the suit.

At the theater, he took her to the dressing room where she began to feel sick, and he offered her what she believed was aspirin, according to court documents. Bill Cosby is facing a new lawsuit from a woman who says he drugged and raped her in 1972.“Next thing she knew, she was going in and out of consciousness while two men attending to Mr. Cosby were putting her in the limousine with Mr. Cosby,” the suit continues. headtopics.com

