Bill Belichick Sticking With Mac Jones at QB Despite Patriots' Struggles

Any New England Patriots fans hoping for a quarterback change are about to be disappointed.Mac Jones will remain New England's starting QB this week, coach Bill Belichick confirmed Wednesday morning. The Patriots have been outscored 72-3 in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints the past two weeks—marking the two worst defeats of Belichick's head-coaching career.

So why hasn't it? That's something that I've focused on.'Jones isn't entirely to blame. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said earlier this week that Jones would be thriving if he were in a better offensive system and surrounded by better skill players.New England's leading receiver this season is Kendrick Bourne (218 yards).

Bill Belichick sticking with Mac Jones with Patriots' season on the lineThe Patriots have been outscored 72-3 over their last two games to fall to 1-4 and essentially have a must-win game in Las Vegas.

Mac Jones will remain Patriots' starting QB this week against Raiders, Bill Belichick saysThe New England Patriots are making some big changes to try to improve their offense. For now, a change at quarterback won’t be one of them. Coach Bill Belichick says Mac Jones will remain the starter when the Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones is having his worst season since being drafted 15th overall in 2021. He completed just 12 of 22 passes for 110 yards and two interceptions in New England’s 34-0 loss to New Orleans last week. His 30.5 passer rating was the second-worst mark of hi

Bill Belichick - Patriots QB Mac Jones to start against Raiders - ESPNMac Jones will remain the Patriots' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Raiders, coach Bill Belichick confirmed Wednesday.

Bill Belichick: Mac Jones will remain Patriots' starting QBDespite scoring a total of three points in back-to-back blowout losses, the Patriots are sticking with Mac Jones at quarterback.

