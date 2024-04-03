Bill Ackman Calls for SEC Investigation into Disney Proxy Battle

Bill Ackman is calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to initiate an investigation into the Walt Disney Company’s proxy battle following leaks to the media claiming that Disney was headed for a victory over activist investor Nelson Peltz.

Such tactics are not just inappropriate but illegal, Ackman wrote in a lengthy post on Tuesday. He also surmised that the leaks were coming from either Disney itself or one of its advisors.

