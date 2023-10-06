Biles wins sixth all-around world championships title

Biles posted a total of 58.399 after a stellar performance on the vault, followed by a less impressive display on the bars before rallying on balance beam and while she stumbled on the floor exercise the American nailed her tumbling routine.

Biles, who won her first all-around world title as a 16-year-old in Antwerp a decade ago, has now claimed a total of 27 world medals -- including 21 golds -- having also led theThe former Olympic champion, who returned to international competition after a two-year hiatus from the sport to protect her mental health, now hasFormer world champion, Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, was second with a total of...

Simone Biles makes history at World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

