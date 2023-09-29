Biker Mice From Mars Toyline Reveals Epic New Motorcycle Collection in New Commercial (Exclusive)

Watch the new commercial and get all the details on The Biker Mice from Mars motorcycle collection! As you can see in the video, all three bikes will feature light-up headlights, though Vinnie's sled will have an added element in the form of a light-up dashboard.

All three motorcycles will have bike stands, but they are disguised as a smoke effect to not break the illusion when you display them. Rounding out the package will be a hotdog, which comes with every bike. You can check out all three of the new rides in the image below.

Pre-Orders for all three motorcycles are live now, and you can also pre-order Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie as indidial figures or as a special set. The individual figures run for $35.99 each and stand at just over 7 inches tall with 22 points of articulation. Each figure also features two swappable heads, two pairs of swappable hands, their blasters, a hotdog, and their special weapon of choice.

For Throttle, that will be his Sprocket Launcher, which also comes with 3 sprockets to load it with. Modo comes equipped with his Rocket Gun, while Vinnie has his Grip Claw and a crowbar.

Read more:

ComicBook »

New drug could prevent bone loss on lengthy space missions, study in space-faring mice suggestsA new drug reduced bone loss in mice on the International Space Station, without causing any negative side effects.

Meet SVPD's new chief: New leadership means new vision for departmentAfter 20 years with the Sierra Vista Police Department, Chris Hiser was promoted to police chief this summer. He is working on creating a leadership team and a place officers want to work.

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

Mary Had A Little Lamb and Three Blind Mice Horror Movie Trailers ReleasedTwo well-known nursery rhymes are getting spooky.

Scientists Intrigued by Drug That Mimics the Effects of Exercise in MiceScientists believe they have developed a drug that can trick the body into thinking it has exercised — but as always, there are caveats.

The best cheap wireless mice of 2023Mice are nice, but cost money, honey. Find the best value propositions while keeping yourself wire-free with these handy accessories.

Adults who grew up in the '90s will fondly remember The Biker Mice from Mars, a delightful animated series that featured the adventures of three rebel mice trying to protect Earth from the villains that took over their planet. Now The Nacelle Company is bringing Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie back into action with an awesome new toyline and animated series, but as the name suggests, they wouldn't be complete without their rides. Nacelle has you covered there too, and today we can exclusively reveal all three of the new motorcycles coming to the line, and you get all the details in the commercial in the video above. You can also head right to the pre-order page of the new collection right here.

As you can see in the video, all three bikes will feature light-up headlights, though Vinnie's sled will have an added element in the form of a light-up dashboard. All three motorcycles will have bike stands, but they are disguised as a smoke effect to not break the illusion when you display them. Rounding out the package will be a hotdog, which comes with every bike. You can check out all three of the new rides in the image below.

Pre-Orders for all three motorcycles are live now, and you can also pre-order Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie as indidial figures or as a special set. The individual figures run for $35.99 each and stand at just over 7 inches tall with 22 points of articulation. Each figure also features two swappable heads, two pairs of swappable hands, their blasters, a hotdog, and their special weapon of choice.

For Throttle, that will be his Sprocket Launcher, which also comes with 3 sprockets to load it with. Modo comes equipped with his Rocket Gun, while Vinnie has his Grip Claw and a crowbar. For the swappable heads, each character comes with one head that features an alternate expression and one with a helmet, which will go perfectly with the new motorcycles. You can find the official description for Throttle below.

"Rev up your engines and get ready to ride with the fearless leader of the Biker Mice From Mars – Throttle! With his trusty sprocket launcher accessory, Throttle is ready to take on the evil forces of Limburger and lead his crew to victory. Standing at just over 7 inches tall, this fully articulated Throttle action figure is a must-have for any true fan of the classic animated series. So, whether you're reliving your childhood memories or discovering the Biker Mice for the first time, this Throttle action figure is sure to be a mind-blowing addition to your collection."

You can find the official description for Biker Mice from Mars below.

"On the planet Mars, there existed a race of anthropomorphic mice who enjoyed motorsports and had a very similar culture and society to that of human beings. Eventually, they were all but wiped out by the Plutarkians, an alien race of obese, foul-smelling, worm-eating, fish-like humanoids who plunder other planets for their natural resources. Three survivors: Throttle, Modo and Vinnie, manage to find a spaceship and escape the Plutarkian takeover, but instead, they soon find themselves crash-landing on Earth in the city of Chicago. Along with a charming female mechanic named Charlene"Charley" Davidson, the Biker Mice must defend Earth and defeat the villainous Plutarkians, in an attempt to finally return to their homeland of Mars."

Are you excited for the new toyline and animated series? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Biker Mice from Mars with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!