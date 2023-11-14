Biker Boots: The Hottest Trend of Fall 2022

We may not own an actual motorcycle, but we’re all embracing biker boots this fall. As high fashion continues to trickle down to the masses and influence trends, all eyes are on the Miu Miu biker boots. For a handful of seasons, Miu Miu has been one of the key brands creating trends influencing fashion beyond the runways. Never forget the endless tiny micro mini skirts we endured for months or the satin ballet slippers that had us all in a chokehold. This season is no different.

There's a reason Miu Miu topped The Lyst Index as the hottest brand this season, and it has a little something to do with a pair of things that are made for walking. Miu Miu’s biker boots were the stars of its fall-winter 2022 collection, and we’re now seeing the effects of it pinch at our wallets. Several brands are jumping on the biker boot gang, giving us access to the stylish trend — especially for those not financially able to drop the money on the real thing. The biker boot trend is honestly inevitable, especially as the weather starts to cool dow





