Bijan Robinson's Highlight Reel Catch Is More Impressive From Aerial View

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson's fourth-quarter touchdown reception during Sunday's Falcons 21-19 win against the Houston Texans was a scintillating moment.Robinson reached behind his back to catch a pass from Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder at the nine-yard line on 2nd and goal with a little over 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

'The play he made on that pass was ridiculous,' Smith said. 'That's who Bijan is. I'll say this. Great players make the hard things look easy.'Robinson had 46 rushing yards and 12 receiving yards in the win. His season-high rushing total was 124 yards against the Packers in the Week 2 win.

