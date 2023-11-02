Big Ten coaches urge action vs. Michigan in call

"Collectively, the coaches want the Big Ten to act -- right now," said a source familiar with the call."What are we waiting on? We know what happened."Overall, Stalions has purchased tickets to more than 35 games in at least 17 stadiums over the last three years, ESPN reported.the same day ESPN reported he was the center of the investigation. A former Division III coach also told ESPN he was paid by Stalions to video games at multiple Big Ten schools.

Coaches used words like"tainted,""fraudulent" and"unprecedented" on the call to describe Michigan's signal-stealing scheme, as has been alleged. Much of the call, according to sources, was coaches explaining to Petitti both how it worked and how it impacted them and their programs. Both in-person opponent scouting and using electronic equipment to steal signals are not allowed by NCAA rules.

"People don't understand the seriousness of it," said another source."How it truly impacted the game plan. To truly know if it's a run or a pass, people don't understand how much of an advantage that was for Michigan."

The coaches acknowledged the reality on the call that the NCAA enforcement timeline won't impact Michigan this season, as the Wolverines are 8-0 and No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. And that's one reason the Big Ten coaches called on action from the Big Ten.

The Big Ten technically has authority under its Sportsmanship Policy to punish Michigan or members of the coaching staff.

United States Headlines Read more: ESPN »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DOTHANEAGLE: 2023-24 Big Ten basketball predictions: Purdue odds, Illinois best bets and other Big Ten picksKicking off a November to remember, No. 13 LSU heads to No. 8 Alabama in our game of the week

Source: dothaneagle | Read more ⮕

AP: Central Michigan investigating whether Michigan staffer was on its sideline scouting Michigan StateCentral Michigan is investigating whether Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on its sideline scoping out Michigan State during the Chippewas’ season opener in September. Photos circulating on the internet suggest that Stalions was on the sideline during the game.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: Central Michigan investigating whether Michigan staffer was on its sideline scouting Michigan StateCentral Michigan said Tuesday it is investigating whether Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on its sideline scoping out Michigan State during its season opener in September.

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕

WOKVNEWS: Report: Central Michigan investigating if suspended Michigan staffer was on Chippewas' sideline in Week 1Central Michigan is investigating the possibility that suspended Michigan staffer Connor Stalions was on the team's sideline for its season opener at Michigan State.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more ⮕

KIRO7SEATTLE: Report: Central Michigan investigating if suspended Michigan staffer was on Chippewas' sideline in Week 1Central Michigan is investigating the possibility that suspended Michigan staffer Connor Stalions was on the team's sideline for its season opener at Michigan State.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: Central Michigan looking into whether Connor Stalions was on sideline for Michigan State gamePhotos showing someone who resembled alleged Michigan sign-stealer in CMU gear circulated Monday night

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕