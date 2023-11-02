Big Ten Coaches Reportedly Urge Commissioner Tony Petitti to Take Action Against Michigan During Conference Call

During the call, the coaches tried to make clear to Petitti exactly how much of an advantage Michigan had over the last three seasons by allegedly illegally obtaining opposing schools' signals. Words such as “tainted,” “fraudulent” and “unprecedented” were all reportedly used by the coaches on the call.

"People don't understand the seriousness of it," another source told ESPN."How it truly impacted the game plan. To truly know if it's a run or a pass, people don't understand how much of an advantage that was for Michigan."

Since it's unlikely the NCAA will conclude its investigation by the end of this season, the coaches called on Petitti to act instead, as the conference has the power to take action immediately and punish Michigan and/or its coaching staff under the league's sportsmanship policy if it chooses to and feels enough evidence has been presented.

Thamel’s sources said Petitti listened carefully to the coaches but did not tip his hand on what direction might go. Those sources were curious whether the Big Ten is actually considering taking action or just listening to coaches so they can be heard.

"I don't think the Big Ten understood how upset everyone was," one source told ESPN."The tenor of the call was asking the Big Ten to show leadership -- the conference and the presidents. An unprecedented violation of the rules would require unprecedented action from the Big Ten."

