Big Sur Marathon Officials Seek Solution After Highway Collapse

With the news of Highway 1’s partial collapse near Rocky Creek Bridge earlier this week, Big Sur Marathon officials are scrambling to devise a solution before the race, set for April 28. An official decision won’t be made until Friday at the earliest, but Priester says nothing—including running the full course—has been ruled out.

One lane remains open at the site of the collapse, but only road workers are currently permitted to be in the area.

