Big money: These are the 10 wealthiest people in the US in 2023

All but one of the billionaires experienced an increase in their net worth, with Elon Musk, the lone exception, maintaining the same net worth he had last year. Most of the 10 richest people in the U.S. receive their money from technology businesses, and all but one of them have a net worth of at least $100 billion, according to Forbes.

INCOMING CALIFORNIA SEN. LAPHONZA BUTLER'S ADDRESS SHOWS HER LIVING IN MARYLANDJust like last year, the Tesla and SpaceX founder has a net worth of $251 billion in 2023, making him the only billionaire in the U.S. with a net worth over $200 billion. Over the past 12 months, Musk made a massive purchase buying Twitter for $44 billion and rebranding the platform as X. Musk has made multiple changes to the platform since acquiring it, most recently testing the platform's livestreaming abilities.Bezos is the founder of the mega online shopping retailer Amazon and the owner of the Washington Post. In February, Bezos explored the possibility of buying the football team the Washington Commanders, though the team was instead purchased by Josh Harris in July.Like Musk, the main source of Ellison's wealth is through technology, with the 79-year-old's wealth coming from the software firm Oracle.Buffett's source of income is through the multinational conglomerate holding company Berkshire Hathaway, which is mainly known for insurance. At 93 years old, Buffett is the oldest multibillionaire on this list.Despite no longer being the CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, Page, a co-founder of Google, still managed to make the top five among U.S. billionaires. He stepped down from his position as CEO in 2019 but still serves as a board member for the company.The co-founder of Microsoft still has well over $100 billion despite leaving the company's board in March 2020, which he did amid an investigation into a relationship with a woman at the company. In September, Gates purchased $95 million worth of shares into Anheuser-Busch, which suffered massive losses over a partnership it did with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.Like Page, Brin is a co-founder of Google and a previous CEO of Alphabet. He also stepped down from his position as CEO in 2019 but is still a company board member.The CEO of Meta has spent the last year launching an alternative platform to Musk's X, named Threads, though said the platform has struggled to maintain users. Zuckerberg, who is also the youngest billionaire on this list at 39 years old, has also played up the possibility of a one-on-one combat match between him and Musk, though in August he implied that such a match is unlikely to actually happen.Ballmer served as Microsoft's CEO from 2000-2014, though despite stepping down from the position almost a decade ago, he still has a net worth of over $100 billion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINERBloomberg, a former presidential candidate, receives most of his income from his media company Bloomberg LP, and is the richest billionaire in the U.S. to not have a net worth of over $100 billion. In September, Bloomberg announced a $500 million campaign to close all remaining U.S. coal plants and block the construction of any new natural gas plants.