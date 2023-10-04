Big Central Conference football notebook: Highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6

Hillside runner Kamari Robinson gets swarmed by Bernards defenders Owen Liming (44), Logan Ritchie (77) and Logan Marks (88) in Saturday's high school football battle in Hillside. The Mountaineers shot down the Comets 28-12. 09/02/2023.

Ten of the Big Central’s 12 divisions can be won outright this weekend, including two to be settled by head-to-head battles - the United Silver with Carteret and Gov. Livingston squaring off Friday in Berkeley Heights, and the Patriot Silver with Johnson and Hillside clashing on Saturday in Hillside.

