'Big Brother UK' Is Back, Here's What Everyone Is Talking About

"Big Brother" Is Back, And, Naturally, The Internet Is Going Wild – Here Are Some Of The Best Reactions

I’d forgotten normal ppl existed thanks to love island, love is blind, mafs, made in Chelsea etc. I feel like I could meet all these in a spoons and have a vape in the smoking area w nothing but vibes As we usher in a new era of Big Brother, let’s take a second to remember the best to ever do it. Queen.house for three minutes and has already lost his suitcase, has to have cold showers and make breakfast in bed and just accidentally nominated someone for eviction.

The fact ITV have provided us with a cast of normal people after thinking they were all going to be Love Island rejectsHenry: I voted Conservative because I want to have a martini with Boris Johnson.

Read more:

BuzzFeed »

Big Brother Live Feed Viewers Want Cameron Hardin Evicted (He's A Threat)Big Brother 25 viewers enjoy Cameron Hardin on the weekly episodes, but those watching the live feeds are seeing a different side of the houseguest.

Big Brother UK Ratings: Show Launches On ITV With 2.5M ViewersBig Brother returned to UK screens for the first time in five years, but the iconic reality show failed to premiere with a big bang for ITV. The 20th series of Big Brother launched on ITV1 and ITV2…

How to watch ‘Big Brother’ tonight (10/8/23): FREE live stream, time, channelStream movies and TV live online.

Big Brother 25 Pre-Jury Houseguests’ Gameplay RankedThe Big Brother 25 pre-jury houseguest group is one of the strongest in the history of the game. Here's how they rank according to their gameplay.

Big Brother 25 Week 10 Power Of Veto Results (Spoilers)The Big Brother 25 week 10 Power of Veto competition has been played. Find if the winner plans to save one of the nominees from the chopping block.

NHL power rankings: Knights in position to go back-to-backitemprop=description content=NHL power rankings: Knights in position to go back-to-back