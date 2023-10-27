Big Brother's America Lopez 'Didn't Really F--k With’ Jared Fields

Big Brother 25’s America Lopez wanted to work with Blue Kim in the game, but says Jared Fields got in the way of that.

She continued: “I just could never get close to . I don't know why. I guess because Jared was so close to Izzy , who didn't really trust me, it was just never able to work.” Blue began gunning to eliminate Cory after he targeted her showmance, but her problems with America started even before that.

Ahead of last week’s eviction, America tried to warn Blue that Matt Klotz and Jag Bains were planning to target her. Instead of trusting America, Blue took the information to Matt, 27, and Jag, 25, who then switched their target to Cory. headtopics.com

“I think Matt and Jag were just looking for any little excuse to go after because in the end, they knew that he wasn't the one talking to Blue. I was,” America explained. “I don't think it was the Blue conversations that made them .”

Cory shared a similar sentiment with Us after his eviction earlier this month. “I’m very optimistic about our future, and if it doesn’t work out, that’s OK,” he said. “But incredible and I can’t go into our relationship being like, ‘Oh no, everything’s going to change.’ … Like, no, she’s great. I think it’ll work out.” headtopics.com

Read more:

usweekly »

America Lopez explains how her emotional Big Brother exit 'broke me''Big Brother' star America Lopez explains how her emotional exit 'broke me' and criticizes her own sloppy gameplay. Read more ⮕

Why 'Big Brother's Blue Thinks Her Showmance Is 'Superior' to Cory and America's (Exclusive)ET chats with 'Big Brother' season 25 contestant Blue Kim about being the house's latest evictee. The California native shares why she was 'surprised' she was the target and reveals her biggest game regret. Blue also talks about the future of her showmance with Jared and why she thinks their showmance is 'superior' to Cory and America's. Read more ⮕

'Big Brother': America on Cory Showmance, Eviction and Feeling 'Salty' Towards Bowie JaneET chats with 'Big Brother' season 25 contestant America Lopez about being the house's latest evictee. The Texas native talks about being heartbroken, not getting Matt and Jag's vote and why she thinks Bowie Jane putting her up was a 'stupid' move. Read more ⮕

Captain America Makes His Big Speech About Mutants And AmericaCaptain America does love a speech. and everyone loves to hear one from him. Over the years, he has made quite a few notable examples across the comic books… And a fair few on the big screen as well. Read more ⮕

Big Brother 25 Would Have To Completely Change Rules For This Houseguest To Actually WinA certain Big Brother 25 player may have flown under the radar for the majority of the game, but if they won, it would come as a complete shock. Read more ⮕

Julie Chen Moonves wants Big Brother to continue casting older contestants'Big Brother' host Julie Chen Moonves wants the show to continue casting older contestants Read more ⮕