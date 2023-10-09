Big Brother Live Feed Viewers Want Cameron Hardin Evicted (He's A Threat)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Big Brother 25 viewers have been enjoying watching Cameron Hardin take on the competition, but those who are watching him on the BB live feeds have a different take on the competitor's sometimes inappropriate behavior.

Cameron Hardin Has Used Confusing Emotionally Manipulative Tactics While Big Brother is a game that requires manipulation the majority of the time, Cameron is taking his emotionally manipulative tactics to another level. During his second Head Of Household reign, Cameron's targets included Survivor legend Cirie Fields' closest allies, Izzy Gleicher and Felicia Cannon.

Cameron Has Nearly Broken The BB Code Of Conduct After BB 25 houseguest Luke Valentine was ejected early in the game for breaking the show's code of conduct, the houseguests have been tremendously careful about what they've said in the BB house. headtopics.com

Evicted Houseguests Have Commented On Feeling Uncomfortable With Cameron While the majority of the houseguests left in the Big Brother 25 house have tried to make themselves as comfortable with Cameron as possible, the houseguests who have been evicted from the game have spoken out about his behavior.

Cameron's Jealousy Over Cory & America's Showmance Has Been Off-Putting Cameron has been making remarks to America throughout Big Brother 25, despite the fact that she's been in a showmance with Cory Wurtenberger for weeks. Though it wasn't clear where America and Cory stood to some of the other houseguests early on in their relationship, it has become obvious. headtopics.com

Cameron Has Said He Isn't Committed To Winning The Game Cameron was evicted unanimously during Big Brother 25 week 7, but his eviction was overturned by a twist in the game that allowed him to come back into the house and compete for his BB life.

Read more:

screenrant »

How to watch ‘Big Brother’ tonight (10/8/23): FREE live stream, time, channelStream movies and TV live online.

Big Brother 25 Pre-Jury Houseguests’ Gameplay RankedThe Big Brother 25 pre-jury houseguest group is one of the strongest in the history of the game. Here's how they rank according to their gameplay.

Big Brother 25 Week 10 Power Of Veto Results (Spoilers)The Big Brother 25 week 10 Power of Veto competition has been played. Find if the winner plans to save one of the nominees from the chopping block.

10 Best ‘Outer Banks’ Characters, Ranked by LikabilityFrom Rafe Cameron to John B., who is the most likable character in Outer Banks?

Teen charged with murdering brother to remain locked upWhile the ruling is not surprising, it does reassure those who feared the student whose “hit list” was found inside his book bag after the murder.