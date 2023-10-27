'Big Brother': America on Cory Showmance, Eviction and Feeling 'Salty' Towards Bowie Jane

OCT 26,2023OCT 20, 2023OCT 12, 20231H AGOOCT 26, 2023OCT 24, 202322H AGOOCT 25, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 15, 2023JUN 9, 2023OCT 23, 2023OCT 5, 2023APR 25, 2023JAN 10, 2023

America Lopez explains how her emotional Big Brother exit 'broke me''Big Brother' star America Lopez explains how her emotional exit 'broke me' and criticizes her own sloppy gameplay.

Why 'Big Brother's Blue Thinks Her Showmance Is 'Superior' to Cory and America's (Exclusive)ET chats with 'Big Brother' season 25 contestant Blue Kim about being the house's latest evictee. The California native shares why she was 'surprised' she was the target and reveals her biggest game regret. Blue also talks about the future of her showmance with Jared and why she thinks their showmance is 'superior' to Cory and America's.

Captain America Makes His Big Speech About Mutants And AmericaCaptain America does love a speech. and everyone loves to hear one from him. Over the years, he has made quite a few notable examples across the comic books… And a fair few on the big screen as well.

Big Brother 25 Would Have To Completely Change Rules For This Houseguest To Actually WinA certain Big Brother 25 player may have flown under the radar for the majority of the game, but if they won, it would come as a complete shock.

Julie Chen Moonves wants Big Brother to continue casting older contestants'Big Brother' host Julie Chen Moonves wants the show to continue casting older contestants

How to watch the eviction on 'Big Brother' tonight (10/26/23): FREE live streamHead of household Jag Bains has nominated Blue Kim and American Lopez for eviction.