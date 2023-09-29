Big Brother 25: Week 9 Nominations Made By HOH (Spoilers)

The Big Brother 25 week 9 nominations made by HOH. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Cameron Hardin, the Big Brother 25 week 9 Head of Household (HOH), has nominated Felicia Cannon and Mecole Hayes for eviction.

Cameron secured his third HOH on the same night that he won the Do or Die Battle Back Competition, earning his way back into the game. Cameron and Jared Fields had both been eliminated during the double eviction, and competed throughout Scary Week to resurrect their games. Cameron won the Resurrection Rumble and chose to compete in the Do or Die competition. Because he won, Jared was officially evicted from the Big Brother house.

The Big Brother live feeds have revealed that Cameron nominated Felicia and Mecole for eviction. Cameron had nominated Felicia during his last HOH, alongside Izzy Gleicher. He called them the vice president and secretary of defense to Cirie Fields, who he said was the president. He intended to backdoor Cirie, but when her son, Jared, won the Power of Veto that week and kept her safe, Cameron thought Felicia would be the target. However, America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger successfully flipped the house, and the houseguests evicted Izzy instead.

