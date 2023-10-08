Big Brother 25 Week 10 Power Of Veto Results (Spoilers)

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Big Brother 25 week 10 Power of Veto competition has been played, and its winner was Jag Bains.
The Big Brother 25 live feeds have revealed that Jag won the Power of Veto. On Thursday's episode, host Julie Chen Moonves had teased that, this week, Zingbot would be returning as no one had ever seen him before. The Power of Veto competition was the classic game of OTEV. The players were Bowie, Cirie, Felicia, and three houseguests chosen by random draw: Jag, Matt Klotz, and America Lopez.
Although Bowie and Cameron have worked together in the past, it might make sense for her to help the houseguests eliminate him this week by nominating him in either Cirie or Felicia's place if Jag uses the Power of Veto to save one of them.
Jag has been very strategic so far in the game, and even talked Cameron out of backdooring Cory last week. He'll consider all of his options before he makes a move. The houseguests have considered backdooring Cirie this season, although she's never been nominated, and this is Felicia's fourth time on the chopping block.
Big Brother 25 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.