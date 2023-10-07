Big Brother 25 Pre-Jury Houseguests’ Gameplay Ranked

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Big Brother 25 has one of the strongest groups of pre-jury houseguests in the history of the game, with varying degrees of gameplay that could've kept them in the game longer if they hadn't been bested by their fellow houseguests.
Mecole wasn't anyone's target until Cameron decided that he wanted Felicia Cannon out of the house before the jury began. Therefore, he had to nominate Mecole, her number one ally, in order to prevent Mecole from winning the Power of Veto and using it to save Felicia. He assured her that she was the pawn.
5 Izzy Gleicher Izzy Gleicher aligned with Survivor legend and The Traitors season 1 winner Cirie Fields and Jared when she immediately recognized them as mother and son because she's such a big fan of Cirie. She kept their secret until the end, staying fiercely true to Cirie, who became a very close friend.
3 Hisam Goueli At first, Hisam Goueli was a frontrunner to win Big Brother 25. At 45 years old, he wanted to prove that older houseguests could compete strongly, and he was instrumental in forming The Professors, an alliance of houseguests who were over 30. Hisam was a competition beast, winning the Power of Veto in week 1, and then HOH and the Power of Veto during week 2.
However, Jared's social game needed work as his lies eventually caught up with him. He got into a very public argument with Cory Wurtenberger, which blew up his game. The houseguests turned on him during the double eviction when Cory was HOH. Zombie Jared didn't win the Resurrection Rumble, so Cameron was able to choose to play in the Do or Die Competition.