Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Big Brother 25 has been a fascinating season of gameplay and the house could be shifting with Bowie Jane taking the Head Of Household title in the most recent episode. CBS's long-running reality TV competition series, Big Brother has been returning to some of its classic twists and turns for the milestone season.

Bowie, who has yet to make many moves on Big Brother 25, was an interesting winner as it's been clear that she's throwing competitions in order to not have to shift the power or show her cards in the game.

Bowie Jane Has Played A Classic Floater Game Although some see it as a detriment, Bowie has been playing the ultimate floater game on Big Brother 25. She has been purposely throwing competitions in order to skirt by making difficult decisions and has, in some sense of another, aligned with the majority of the houseguests. headtopics.com

Her HOH Nominations Could Prove To Shake Up The Alliances In The Game While it isn't likely that Bowie will put Cameron up for eviction immediately, it's possible she could be persuaded to backdoor the competitive threat after the Power Of Veto competition.

Bowie Jane Is A Dark Horse To Win Big Brother 25 Bowie has proven that she's a competitive threat in her own right, coming close to winning the last several HOH competitions and winning the most recent one. headtopics.com

Big Brother 25 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.

