'Big Boy' locomotive returns to Utah for Westbound Tour

Union Pacific is bringing its famous Big Boy No. 4014 — the world's largest operating steam locomotive —back to Utah for the first time in five years. Big Boy will be taking its Westbound Tour beginning in Cheyenne, Wyoming , on June 30. It will then travel to Roseville, California in mid-July, followed by a whistle-stop in Ogden, Utah from July 20 to 21. Officials said the train will be making several whistle-stops throughout its route before returning home to Wyoming at the end of July.

Exact route details and times were not immediately available, but officials with Union Pacific said details will be available closer to the tour

Big Boy Locomotive Union Pacific Westbound Tour Utah Wyoming Whistle-Stop Steam Locomotive

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah pro women’s soccer team makes state history with number of fans at inaugural gameHere's how big Saturday's Utah Royals soccer game was historically for Utah.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Utah Online School allows students from active Utah families to learn anywhereTried and true online learning methods of Utah Online School are available for tens of thousands of students across Utah, including those in grades K-5. Enrollment for summer school and fall opens April 1.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

11-year-old Utah boy makes drumming dreams realityBob Evans has been co-anchor of FOX 13 News at Nine since October 1995. Previously, he worked as an anchor/reporter for KUTV and at stations in Kansas City, Spokane and Boise.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Utah boy earns nickname ‘Moonshot’ after hitting homerun in his first baseball game everIn 2020, Allison was promoted to Main Evening Meteorologist at Fox 13 News. You can catch her at 4, 5, and 9pm Monday through Friday.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Utah woman hopes big win at national rodeo can inspire granddaughters and othersAmy Nay anchors Good Day Utah Weekend each Saturday and Sunday morning on Fox 13 from 6:30-9AM. She also fills in on the desk and out in the field for Fox 13 News, where she’s been proud to be a part of the team.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Business leaders have big plans for the future of Utah's economyThe Salt Lake Chamber announced Tuesday the Utah Rising initiative as a vision for the future of Utah's economy.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »