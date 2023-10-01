‘Bidenomics’ pitch not flying, ‘net neutrality’ charade returns and other commentary

Democrats have a lot of"chutzpah" trying to tell voters the economy's done well under President Biden, according to Ruy Teixeira at The Liberal Patriot.

TED=echo chamber, Trudeau's Nazi blunder and other commentary If we stop funding Ukraine, Fetterman's press protectors and other commentary, as polls show working-class approval of Biden's performance especially low, "a rather big problem" since "Bidenomics has been explicitly pitched as a way to build working-class enthusiasm" for the prez. And it's the prolonged downward "trajectory of workers' living standards, not misinformation or media framing, that explains why they see the economy of the Biden administration in such jaundiced terms." Voters now favor the GOP over Dems "on handling the economy by an astounding 21 points, the largest lead Republicans have had on this measure since 1991." Democrats "would be wise to try a different approach — one that doesn't rely on telling voters they should be happy when they are not."While establishment media obsessed over Trump lies, "the nation's top medical official," Dr.

Bidenomics is postponing Americans’ retirement dreams for YEARSAmericans trying to retire for the last two years have felt like Charlie Brown ready to kick the football.

Dianne Feinstein (1933-2023): A Liberal, Left Behind by Her PartySen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) passed away on Friday at the age of 90, after serving in public office for decades.

Slovakia election pits a pro-Russia former prime minister against a liberal pro-West newcomerVoters in Slovakia are casting ballots in an early parliamentary election that pits a populist former prime minister who campaigned on a pro-Russia and anti-American message against a liberal, pro-West newcomer.

If we stop funding Ukraine, Fetterman’s press protectors and other commentary, as polls show working-class approval of Biden’s performance especially low, “a rather big problem” since “Bidenomics has been explicitly pitched as a way to build working-class enthusiasm” for the prez. And it’s the prolonged downward “trajectory of workers’ living standards, not misinformation or media framing, that explains why they see the economy of the Biden administration in such jaundiced terms.” Voters now favor the GOP over Dems “on handling the economy by an astounding 21 points, the largest lead Republicans have had on this measure since 1991.” Democrats “would be wise to try a different approach — one that doesn’t rely on telling voters they should be happy when they are not.”While establishment media obsessed over Trump lies, “the nation’s top medical official,” Dr. Tony Fauci, “was winning plaudit after plaudit for telling reporters to their faces that he lied to the public for its own good,” , as in Fauci’s open admission that “he adjusted estimates for herd immunity upward” to increase pressure to get vaxxed. [[Indeed, “Fauci made no secret of his vision of pandemic messaging as a fundamentally political project, validating ancient authoritarian ideas in which power flows from the intellectuals who devise society’s organizing myths.”]] Doctors telling the“found themselves stripped of jobs, removed from the Internet, and isolated socially, financially, and professionally.” The hysteria “that the unvaccinated were killing grandma” was “true factory-produced out-group hatred of the type found in every modern authoritarian movement.”After years of Federal Communications Commission deadlock, Democrats just got a 3-2 majority on the board — and promptly “released a draft proposal to bring back net neutrality rules,” which are “a fix for a problem that doesn’t exist,” . Progressives are “still convinced the open internet is somehow in peril — despite all evidence to the contrary.” In fact, “broadband service is better than ever thanks to $2 trillion in private investment since 1996,” “dwarfing public subsidies, even the generous grants included in pandemic stimulus bills.” New rules are unlikely to survive court challenge; wise commissioners will proceed cautiously and “resist pressure from civil rights groups.”Rupa Subramanya at The Free Press

. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was “wanted in India on terrorism charges,” was killed outside a Vancouver-area Sikh temple. “No one has been apprehended for the crime,” but “Trudeau announced he had intelligence showing India was responsible.” That evidence “has yet to be confirmed.” And even if true, “the smart, diplomatically astute thing” would have been “to speak with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi” in private. Blame Justin’s “abysmal” polls: Young Canadians back “the Conservative Party over Trudeau’s Liberal faction, 32 percent to 24 percent.” “It may not be long before the heart of the country ultimately dispenses with Trudeau.”wonders Becca Rothfeld at The Yale Review

. “If the academic humanities too often address only siloed experts, then pop philosophy too often addresses an audience of imagined idiots.” The “self-help-inflected public intellectualism that is so prevalent today often” has a “sheer smirking quality,” with a tone “usually reserved for standoffs with obstinate children.” But “true thinking demands internal dialogue between equals”; “there can be no umpires” because no “one interlocutor has the power to decree a resolution to debate.” Public thinking “requires a kind of egalitarianism, too. A public intellectual should think in tandem with her audience,” making “hefty demands” on readers of whom she has “high expectations.”Inside Eric Adams' troubling inner circle

The satire site Babylon Bee's fight against New York's insane online speech law is not funny

Retired couple spent almost 500 days at sea after booking 51 straight cruises because it's cheaper than retirement home

House GOP members seek to expel Matt Gaetz over ethics woes as he attempts to oust speaker: 'No one can stand him'

9-year-old girl vanishes during bike ride while camping in NY state park

