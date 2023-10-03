Biden works phones to reassure allies that U.S. support for Ukraine is intact despite McCarthy capitulation to far right

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday with U.S. allies and partners to coordinate future support for Ukraine after Congress passed — and he signed — legislation that kept the U.S. government funded but dropped his request for billions of dollars to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said afterward that Biden had assured the group of continued U.S. support for Ukraine and of his strong conviction that Congress will not walk away. — Andrzej Duda, president of Poland “Everyone took the floor. The main subject was Ukraine, the situation in Ukraine,” Duda said at a news conference in Kielce, Poland.

“All of us, leaders, we are determined to continue supporting Ukraine,” said Duda, whose country shares a border with Ukraine. Also: Slovak elections seen as key test that could usher pro-Russia former prime minister back to power

Others joining Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the call were the leaders of Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Romania, Britain, the European Commission and the European Council. France’s foreign minister also participated, the White House said. French President Emmanuel Macron was not available due to scheduling issues, according to a U.S. administration official. headtopics.com

“We have time, not much time, and there’s an overwhelming sense of urgency,” Biden said, noting that funding in the bill will run out in mid-November. But many lawmakers acknowledge that winning approval for Ukraine assistance in Congress is growing as Republican resistance to the aid has gained momentum as the war continues.

McCarthy signaled over the weekend that he supports linking new Ukraine funding to security improvements at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

White House dances around alleged secret Biden-McCarthy Ukraine dealThe White House repeatedly declined on Monday to clarify comments President Joe Biden made regarding a new deal on Ukraine aid with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Congress, DC wonders if Biden and McCarthy cut secret Ukraine funding dealA stopgap bill to fund the federal government until November avoided a shutdown but also lacked aid to Ukraine that President Joe Biden wants.

McCarthy balks at accusations of a ‘side deal’ with Biden on Ukraine fundingHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy shot down Rep. Matt Gaetz’s charge that he cut a side deal with President Biden on Ukraine funding.

Did House Speaker Kevin McCarthy make a secret deal with Biden on Ukraine?Rep. Matt Gaetz accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of cutting a 'secret side deal on Ukraine' to push through a temporary measure to keep the government running.

Congress and Washington wonder if Biden and McCarthy cut secret Ukraine funding dealA stopgap bill to fund the federal government until November avoided a shutdown but also lacked aid to Ukraine that President Joe Biden wants.

Ukraine aid in limbo amid confusion over potential Biden-McCarthy dealSpeculation about a deal on Ukraine aid between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has sowed confusion as Congress debates more funding for Kyiv.