Biden White House Expected to Issue Executive Order on AI Monday

The Biden White House will issue an executive order on Monday in an early effort to regulate the AI industry, per reports.that the White House will host an event on ensuring “safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence” at 2:30 pm eastern time on Monday, during which an executive order on the industry is expected to be announced.OpenAI logo seen on screen with ChatGPT website displayed on mobile seen in this illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on December 12, 2022.

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., during the Google I/O Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, US, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

In October 2022, the White House published an “AI bill of rights,” outlining guidelines it hopes the technology industry would follow as it designed AI technology. One of these principles is “algorithmic discrimination protections,” or ensuring that AI technology conforms to the law of disparate impact. headtopics.com

The law of disparate impact states that something is discriminatory when one protected group is impacted more than another — effectively equating the socialist goal of equality of outcomes with anti-discrimination.

The rapid expansion of the AI industry following the debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year has left governments and agencies scrambling to implement regulations on the industry. The nature of AI technologies going forward will be shaped considerably by the regulations established at this moment. headtopics.com

One group of people who have been preparing for this moment for a long time are the academics and computer scientists involved in the field of “machine learning fairness.”, machine learning fairness is an attempt to blend leftist academic fields like critical race theory and disinformation research with computer science, to ensure that partisan bias is baked into AI technologies before they are released.

