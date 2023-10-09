Biden was interviewed this weekend in special counsel probe into classified documents

President Biden was interviewed by special counsel Robert Hur as part of the ongoing investigation into the president's handling of classified documents, a spokesperson for the White House Counsel Office said.

"The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday," the spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement."We would refer other questions to the Justice Department at this time."in multiple areas in his Delaware residence and in an office in Washington, D.C.

The documents were discovered by the president's personal attorneys who said they notified the National Archives and Records Administration and handed the papers over.at the Biden family vacation home in Rehoboth, Del., and uncovered"some materials and handwritten notes" that also appeared to date back to his time as vice president. They were taken by the DOJ for further review. headtopics.com

Hur was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate this matter in January — two months after Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed to investigate a similar matter involving former President Donald Trump.s against Trump and his associates in Florida after boxes of classified material was uncovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump and his associates have pleaded not guilty.

Read more:

NPR »

University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12The University of Washington asked a court on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State.

University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12The University of Washington asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State. The Pacific Northwest schools are seeking to prevent the conference’s departing members from standing in the way of their efforts to rebuild the league. A mediation process is ongoing between Oregon State and Washington State and the 10 departing Pac-12 members, according to the court filings. But two schools believe that shouldn’t stop the court case from proceeding

U.S. attorney, Biden campaign adviser Matthew Graves says he didn't block Hunter Biden prosecutionA federal prosecutor who IRS whistleblowers accused of shielding Hunter Biden from tax fraud charges in Washington said he never stood in the way of prosecuting the president's son.

Liberal Media Scream: CBS touts waitress jobs as sign Bidenomics worksNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i

Conservatives back Heritage’s 2025 government-in-waiting planNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i

Pa. lumber business builds 100-year legacy in Delaware CountyEric Tucker grew up doing odd jobs around his great grandfather's lumber yard. Today, he is the fourth-generation owner of the business.