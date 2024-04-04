Biden warns Netanyahu on U.S. support for war

President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone Thursday for the first time after Biden warned Netanyahu that future U.S. support for the war depends on new steps to protect civilians and aid workers . He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers .

Biden also told Netanyahu that an 'immediate ceasefire is essential' and urged Israel to reach a deal 'without delay,' according to the White House

