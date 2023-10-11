Biden warns Iran over Gaza; Israel forms emergency war cabinet

Israeli jets have pounded the Gaza Strip for days in retribution for a weekend attack by Palestinian Hamas militants who breached the border fence enclosing Gaza and rampaged through towns and villages, killing 1,200 people, injuring over 2,700, and taking scores of hostages, the Israeli military said.

Blinken was expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday and will also visit Jordan. He was not scheduled to visit the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where he ordinarily meets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.Hamas-affiliated media said on Wednesday seven people were killed by Israeli air strikes on homes in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israel withdrew Jewish settlers and Israeli troops from Gaza in 2005 after 38 years of occupation. An Israeli blockade since Hamas seized power in the enclave in 2007 has created conditions which Palestinians say are intolerable. headtopics.com

"We know that Israel will take all of the precautions that it can, just as we would, and again that’s what separates us from Hamas and terrorist groups that engage in the most heinous kind of activities," Blinken said.Israel's leaders on Wednesday formed a unity government, promising to put bitter political divisions aside to focus on the fight against Hamas.

"Our partnership is not political, it is a shared fate," said Gantz. "At this time we are all the soldiers of Israel." Gantz's National Unity Party, which has fiercely opposed judicial reforms proposed by Netanyahu's right-wing coalition, said it will not promote any unrelated policy or laws while the fighting goes on. headtopics.com

"I was sleeping here when the house collapsed on top of me," one man cried as he and others used flashlights on the stairs of a building hit by missiles to find anyone trapped.

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Confirms Hostages as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Attack as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Attack as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Attack as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Attack as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Attack as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.