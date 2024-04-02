Biden Warns China's Leader Against Interfering in U.S. Presidential Election

President Joe Biden planned to warn China’s leader Xi Jinping against interfering in the November U.S. presidential election in a call between the two leaders. It was the sixth call between the two leaders since Biden took office, and their first direct contact following their Biden wanted to hammer home to Xi “our concern that any country interferes or influences our elections,” the senior official said.

