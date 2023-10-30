Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)— requiring industry to develop safety and security standards, introducing new consumer protections and giving federal agencies an extensive to-do list to oversee the rapidly progressing technology.

In Biden’s view, the government was late to address the risks of social media and now U.S. youth are grappling with related mental health issues. AI has the positive ability to accelerate cancer research, model the impacts of climate change, boost economic output and improve government services among other benefits. But it could also warp basic notions of truth with false images, deepen racial and social inequalities and provide a tool to scammers and criminals.

An administration official who previewed the order on a Sunday call with reporters said the to-do lists within the order will be implemented and fulfilled over the range of 90 days to 365 days, with the safety and security items facing the earliest deadlines. The official briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, as required by the White House. headtopics.com

“He was as impressed and alarmed as anyone,” deputy White House chief of staff Bruce Reed said in an interview. “He saw fake AI images of himself, of his dog. He saw how it can make bad poetry. And he’s seen and heard the incredible and terrifying technology of voice cloning, which can take three seconds of your voice and turn it into an entire fake conversation.”

The president also talked with scientists and saw the upside that AI created if harnessed for good. He listened to a Nobel Prize-winning physicist talk about how AI could explain the origins of the universe. Another scientist showed how AI could model extreme weather like 100-year floods, as the past data used to assess these events has lost its accuracy because of climate change. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: PennLive »

Biden to sign sweeping artificial intelligence executive orderPresident Biden is expected to sign a sweeping artificial intelligence executive order on Monday, marking the U.S.’s most ambitious regulatory attempt yet. Read more ⮕

Biden AI executive order directs agencies to develop safety guidelinesThe executive order places enforcement of new standards around safety and privacy around the use of AI at the hands of government agencies. Read more ⮕

Biden unveils U.S. government's first-ever AI executive orderThe executive order builds on voluntary commitments the White House previously secured from leading AI companies. Read more ⮕

Biden unveils U.S. government's first-ever AI executive orderThe executive order builds on voluntary commitments the White House previously secured from leading AI companies. Read more ⮕

Biden's 'aggressive' AI order will make firms share some test dataThe executive order goes beyond the voluntary commitments the administration has won from leading companies. Read more ⮕

Artificial intelligence executive order from Biden addresses concernsPresident Biden issued a wide-ranging executive order Monday to curtail threats posed by artificial intelligence that the White House says will mark the 'strongest set of actions any government in the world has ever taken.' Read more ⮕