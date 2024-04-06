Biden Visits Site of Bridge Collapse and Assures Support

Aboard Marine One, circling the warped metal remains and the mass of construction and salvage equipment trying to clear the wreckage of last week's collapse, Biden got his first up close view of the devastation. On the ground, he received a briefing from local officials, the U.S. Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers on the situation in the water and its impacts on the region. On the ground later, he received a briefing from local officials, the U.S.
Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers on the situation in the water and its impacts on the region. The president also greeted police officers who helped block traffic to the bridge in the moments before it was hit by a ship — which helped avert an even larger loss of life. “I’m here to say your nation has your back and I mean it," Biden said from the shoreline overlooking the collapsed bridge in Dundalk, just outside Baltimore."Your nation has your bac
Biden Bridge Collapse Support Officials Briefing
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »