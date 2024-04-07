Biden Uses Baltimore Bridge Disaster to Push Immigration Agenda

President Joe Biden is using the Baltimore Bridge disaster to smuggle illegal migrants into Maryland ’s politics, saying, “Six lost their lives: Most were immigrants, but all were Maryland ers.” Biden ’s solicitous speech in Baltimore on Friday shows that his administration is doubling down on its welcome for the huge inflow of at least seven million southern migrants since 2021. The welcome policy is being pushed by the wealthy West Coast investors who fund the FWD.us advocacy group.

Last week’s terrible tragedy on the Francis Scott Key Bridge once again brought into sharp relief the enormous risks and countless contributions that undocumented members of our communities make every single day, all across our countr

Biden Baltimore Bridge Disaster Illegal Migrants Maryland Immigration FWD.Us Tragedy Francis Scott Key Bridge Undocumented Members Communities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baltimore bridge disaster being blamed by leading Republicans on DEI decried by Baltimore mayorThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Tugboat Uses Alternate Channel to Bypass Collapsed Bridge in Baltimore PortA tugboat pushing a fuel barge becomes the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, allowing traffic to resume in the vital port’s main shipping channel.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

First vessel uses alternate channel to bypass wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse siteA tugboat pushing a fuel barge has become the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

1st vessel uses alternate channel to bypass wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse siteA tugboat pushing a fuel barge has become the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

First vessel uses alternate channel to bypass wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse siteA fuel barge has become the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

First vessel uses alternate channel to bypass wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse siteA tugboat pushing a fuel barge has become the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »