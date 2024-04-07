Biden Urges Netanyahu to Increase Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

President Joe Biden urged Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately open up the Erez crossing and the port of Ashdod for humanitarian aid in Gaza . Biden also demanded that Netanyahu announce these measures publicly.

The Israeli security cabinet approved the requests later that evening. This marked the first time since Hamas' attack in October that Biden threatened serious consequences if Israel did not change its approach in Gaza.

