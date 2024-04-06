Biden Trying to Buy Votes of Overeducated Liberals with Student Loan Debt Relief, Says Alex Marlow

Author Alex Marlow said Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that President Joe Biden is trying to buy the votes of overeducated liberals with his new efforts to reduce or eliminate student loan debt for millions of borrowers. Host Larry Kudlow said, “Once again Joe Biden is coming in insisting on expanding to lump cancellations.” He added, “The Supreme Court said you can’t and with impunity he keeps raising it and adding to the student loan cancellations.

I always ask, what part of the English language doesn’t Biden understand? Let me get your opinion.” Marlow said, “This is about buying votes. He’s trying to buy the votes overeducated liberals who took on too many student loans and are making a lot of money. A lot of this, Larry by the way, there’s a racial element to this too because black Americans have a higher ratio of debt to income from student loans and they will get a comparatively less of a handout from Biden. I think the left should get on this

