Biden trips in Philadelphia while climbing steps to podium on stage: video

President Biden tripped on several steps Friday while making his way to a podium during a visit to Philadelphia, where he was in town to tout his economic agenda. The president was waving at supporters at the Tioga Marine Terminal, when he walked to a stage to climb the stairs and suddenly tripped. He appeared to stumble twice before making it to the podium.

BIDEN'S 2024 TEAM IS ON A MISSION TO STOP HIM FROM TRIPPING AMID STRUGGLE WITH ‘SIGNIFICANT SPINAL ARTHRITIS’ Biden has had several slips, stumbles and falls while entering and exiting various facilities, including Air Force One, since taking office, leading to questions about his mental and physical capabilities. In September, he nearly stumbled while exiting the presidential airplane.

President Joe Biden set to visit Philadelphia to discuss economic agendaPresident Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia to discuss his economic agenda on Friday.

2 off-duty Philadelphia police officers shot in parking garage at Philadelphia International AirportTwo off-duty Philadelphia police officers were shot in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday night.

Girl, 11, hospitalized after shooting on North Philadelphhia street: officialsPhiladelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Fed President Harker advocates holding interest rates ‘where they are'Harker said the Fed has made progress in bringing down prices without causing a surge in unemployment or otherwise tanking the economy.

