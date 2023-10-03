Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)after Congress passed — and he signed — legislation that kept the U.S. government funded but dropped his request for billions of dollars to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.said afterward that Biden had assured the group of continued U.S.

Duda said Biden assured the leaders that support for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress is much broader than media reports suggest. He said Biden called on the participants to continue their support for Ukraine and that everyone assured him that they would.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on social media that it was a “Good call with #NATO leaders hosted by @POTUS,” using the acronym for president of the United States. “As Russia continues its brutal war we are all committed to supporting #Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Stoltenberg pledged.

Biden had sought in public comments on Sunday, hours after he signed a bill to fund U.S. government operations through mid-November, to reassure allies of continued U.S. financial support for Ukraine's effort to counter Russia's military aggression. But he warned that time was running out and urged Congress to negotiate a new aid package quickly. headtopics.com

“The vast majority of both parties — Democrats and Republicans, Senate and House — support helping Ukraine and the brutal aggression that is being thrust upon them by Russia,” Biden said. “Stop playing games, get this done.

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has begun a process to potentially consider legislation providing additional Ukraine aid, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., faces a more difficult task in keeping the commitment he made over the objections of nearly half of his GOP majority.

