Biden to Hold Virtual Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

President Joe Biden is set to hold a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking their first conversation in over a year. The meeting comes at a time when relations between the two countries have been strained by various issues, including trade, Iran, and human rights concerns. The leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in California.

United States Headlines Read more: KOMONEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHTİMES: President Biden to Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping Amidst ChallengesThe U.S. and Chinese leaders meet while President Biden faces low poll numbers, a corruption investigation, and accusations of being soft on China . Critics urge Biden to hold China accountable for COVID, tech theft, and spying. The meeting is scheduled during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

NBCBAYAREA: President Biden Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Chinese President Xi JinpingPresident Biden arrives in San Francisco for talks on trade, Taiwan, and managing fraught U.S.-Chinese relations in the first engagement between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies in nearly a year. The meeting will take place at Filoli, a historic country house and museum.

Source: nbcbayarea | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: China's President Xi Jinping Faces Vulnerable Moment in Meeting with President Biden China 's President Xi Jinping is facing a vulnerable moment in his leadership as he meets with President Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Xi needs to show that he is a respected leader who can effectively manage China 's most important relationship. He is in a worse position than last year, and he will likely be eager to ease tensions and demonstrate his stature.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: President Biden to Meet President Xi Jinping on Sidelines of APEC SummitPresident Joe Biden will meet President Xi Jinping of China just outside of San Francisco on Wednesday. The much-anticipated meeting comes on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The nature of the Chinese Communist system and Xi's escalating paranoia mean that leader-to-leader exchanges are of crucial value. Biden 's priority should be to disabuse Xi of his misconceptions about U.S. policy.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

REUTERS: Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives in San Francisco for APEC SummitChinese President Xi Jinping begins his visit to the United States, meeting with U.S. officials and preparing for a meeting with President Joe Biden .

Source: Reuters | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Chinese President Xi Jinping Prepares Military Forces for WarChinese President Xi Jinping is preparing his military forces for war and directing the rest of the country to prepare for economic hardships that conflict would bring. He has called on government officials and the population to prepare for worst-case scenarios as tensions with the United States and its allies in the region escalate.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »