Biden to deliver remarks at roundtable with Jewish community leaders

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to stop by a roundtable with Jewish community leaders on Wednesday afternoon and deliver remarks on his administration's support for Israel amid its war with Hamas, as well as efforts to combat antisemitism. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, will also deliver remarks at the event, slated to begin at 4:15 p.m, according to the White House.

Biden excoriated Hamas for its “abhorrent” attacks, which he described as violations of human rights: “Infants in their mothers’ arms, grandparents in wheelchairs, Holocaust survivors abducted and held hostage — hostages who Hamas has now threatened to execute in violation of every code of human morality.

Read more:

NBCNews »

Biden says security has increased around American Jewish communitiesIn his first speech to country since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, President Joe Biden assured the nation that law enforcement agencies are working to ident

U.S. attorney, Biden campaign adviser Matthew Graves says he didn't block Hunter Biden prosecutionA federal prosecutor who IRS whistleblowers accused of shielding Hunter Biden from tax fraud charges in Washington said he never stood in the way of prosecuting the president's son.

Shari Redstone, Gelila Assefa Puck to Host 'Rebuilding Bridges' EventShari Redstone and Gelila Assefa Puck will host 'Rebuilding Bridges Between the Black and Jewish Communities,”

US Jewish communities watch news of attack on Israel, ramp up securityU.S. Jewish communities have been watching news of the attack on Israel, and some are ramping up security at places like synagogues.

Trump wonders how 'anybody who’s Jewish' could vote for DemsTrump wonders how 'anybody who’s Jewish' could vote Democrat

Pensacola Jewish community reacts to surprise attack in Israel.With the country officially at war, Rabbi Danow says he and the rest of the congregants have been keeping a close eye on family and friends.