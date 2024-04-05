Biden to Announce New Student Loan Relief Plan

President Joe Biden is set to announce a new plan to broaden student loan relief for new categories of borrowers. This comes nearly a year after his administration's first attempt to cancel debt for millions of college attendees .

The plan will be detailed in Madison, Wisconsin, and the federal regulations outlining eligibility criteria are expected to be released later.

Biden Student Loan Relief Debt Cancellation College Attendees Federal Regulations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KING5Seattle / 🏆 457. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden will soon announce a new student loan forgiveness planPleasant Friday; rough eclipse viewing conditions

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Biden will soon announce a new student loan forgiveness planAuthorities say he led officers on a high speed chase.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Biden will soon announce a new student loan forgiveness planWe have a preview of what fans can expect when they visit the 2024 Final Four Fan Fest in downtown Phoenix.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Biden will soon announce a new student loan forgiveness planThe duration of totality in Indianapolis will be 3 minutes, 51 seconds. See how Central Indiana is getting ready for the eclipse on April 8th, 2024.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Biden will soon announce a new student loan forgiveness plan25% more local workers were in the office in February 2024 than a year earlier.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Biden will soon announce a new student loan forgiveness planThis is the third attempt to build a neighborhood in the area.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »