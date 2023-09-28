Biden to announce creation of John McCain library in Arizona

In speech in Arizona on the importance of democracy, Biden will announce a facility honoring his former Republican colleague In his third address on democracy, just before the 2022 midterm elections, Biden warned that candidates who refuse to accept legitimate election results could Biden’s stark warning: The U.S.

is threatened by its own citizens

Cindy McCain, who served as Biden’s ambassador to the United Nations’s agencies for food and agriculture, is expected to attend Thursday’s speech, as are other members of the McCain family, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) and members of the state’s congressional delegation.The late senator helped create the institute in 2012, donating nearly $9 million in funds left over from his unsuccessful 2008 presidential campaign. Since then, business executives, private foundations, political supporters and corporations have helped fund the institute, which has a $9.5 million budget.

Headquartered at Arizona State University’s location in D.C., the has a stated mission of reflecting McCain’s dedication to public service, with a focus on democracy at home and abroad.Share

In 2019, a year after the senator’s death, Cindy McCain spoke of her efforts with the university to eventually build a library in the senator’s honor. At the time, she told the Arizona Republic that the library could feature his congressional papers, memorabilia from his military service and other items important to understanding his professional career and personal life.She said at the time that it was not clear what the funding sources for the project would be. Biden’s announcement on Thursday is expected to answer that question.

Biden and McCain served together in the Senate for more than two decades, developing an unusually close relationship and in retrospect coming to represent a period of greater comity among figures from different parties.

McCain requested that Biden speak at his funeral in August 2018, while his family made it clear they wanted Trump, who was then the sitting president, to stay away. “All politics is personal — it’s all about trust,” BidenAt a July 2022 ceremony where he posthumously

, Biden grew visibly emotional as he recalled trips they took and battles they fought.“I admit to my Democratic friends, I’m the guy that encouraged John to go home and run for office — for real,” Biden said then. “Because I knew what incredible courage, intellect and conscience he had. We used to argue like hell on the Senate floor, but then we go down to have lunch together afterwards.”

Trump, in contrast, regularly lashed out at McCain. In a March 2019, Trump called McCain’s vote against repealing Obamacare a “disgrace,” adding, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

That sentiment has allowed Biden to hold up McCain as a symbol of the values that he shares and that, he contends, Trump repudiates.