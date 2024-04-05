Biden Threatens to Rethink Support for Israel's War Efforts

Biden and Netanyahu 's roughly 30-minute call just days after Israeli airstrikes killed seven food aid workers in Gaza added a new layer of complication to the leaders’ increasingly strained relationship . Biden ’s message marks a sharp change in his administration’s steadfast support for Israel's war efforts, with the U.S. leader for the first time threatening to rethink his backing if Israel doesn’t change its tactics and allow much more humanitarian aid into Gaza .

The White House would not specify what could change about U.S. policy, but it could include altering military sales to and America's diplomatic backup on the world stage. Administration officials said they expected the Israelis to make announcements on next steps within hours or days and that the U.S. would then assess whether the Israeli moves go far enoug

Biden Netanyahu Call Israeli Airstrikes Gaza Strained Relationship Support Tactics Humanitarian Aid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden 'outraged' at Israel over Gaza aid convoy deathsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli airstrike that killed Gaza aid workers threatens food deliveriesIsraeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers delivering food in Gaza are the latest to hurt humanitarian efforts in the besieged Palestinian territory. Among the seven people who died are citizens of Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom and a U.S.-Canada dual citizen.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

House Dems urge Biden to target Israel military aid over Gaza humanitarian concernsHouse Democrats are urging President Biden to consider blocking Israel military aid over accusations it's keeping humanitarian help from Gaza.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Biden Implores Israel to Stop 'Indiscriminate Bombing' of GazaBrett Wilkins is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

The frustrating Israel-Gaza war: Don’t expect Biden to solve the insoluble“Frustration” — evident in the Biden administration’s rhetoric and public polling — might best describe Americans’ attitude toward the war.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »