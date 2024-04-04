Biden Tells Netanyahu Future US Support for Gaza War Depends on New Steps to Protect Civilians

President Joe Biden has told Israel ’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that future U.S. support for the Gaza war depends on new steps to protect civilians and aid workers . Former President Donald Trump also offered a tough message to Israel , urging them to 'Get it over with.

' A study conducted in Brazil found that Yanomami people from nine villages have been contaminated with high levels of mercury.

Biden Netanyahu US Support Gaza War Civilians Aid Workers Trump Israel Hamas Brazil Yanomami Mercury Contamination

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Biden criticizes Netanyahu's handling of Gaza conflictPresident Biden expresses frustration over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the war with Hamas in Gaza, stating that it is hurting Israel more than helping. Netanyahu defends his policies, claiming support from the majority of Israelis.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Biden privately in 'rivalry' with Obama, former president's staff predicted Biden 'would suck as president'President Biden compares himself to former President Obama in private as part of a years-long “rivalry' between the two men, a new report reveals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Biden hot mic moment shows growing frustration with Netanyahu over Gaza crisisPresident Joe Biden is expressing growing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Biden in a hot mic moment shows his growing frustration with Netanyahu over Gaza humanitarian crisisPresident Joe Biden is expressing growing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Biden in a hot mic moment shows his growing frustration with Netanyahu over Gaza humanitarian crisisThe comments by Biden came as he spoke with Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., on the floor of the House chamber following Thursday night’s State of the Union address.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

The 'special relationship' under pressure: Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?Tensions are appearing in the historically close relationship between the White House and Israel as the war in Gaza becomes a worsening humanitarian disaster.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »