Biden team launches organizing pilot project in Wisconsin and Arizona

The initial pilot program will constitute four efforts, targeting Latinos, African Americans, women and young people, initially focusing on the college communities in Wisconsin, the Black neighborhoods of Milwaukee and the vote-rich Phoenix metropolitan area.

At a Wednesday DNC training for using Reach, Democratic volunteers who gathered over Zoom were encouraged to make lists of people they know personally who are “forever Democrats” and then to contact them directly as they normally would — through text message, for example, or Instagram direct message — asking if they would be interested in doing more to help Biden in 2024. headtopics.com

The program in the seven major battleground states — which are expected to eventually include North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada, in addition to Arizona and Wisconsin — is expected to be built out by next spring, reaching its full strength in the final months of the campaign. By then, the Biden team is planning to launch a more traditional door-knocking effort as well.

The last time a Democratic president ran for reelection, in 2012, the iPhone was only five years old, and the habits of digital communication were still largely based on desktop and laptop computers. headtopics.com

“For an average volunteer who’s using this tool who has an organizer who’s following up with them every day on it or for an average organizer working with a certain number of volunteers who are active on this platform, how many voter conversations are they having?” Reid, the DNC’s states director, said of the testing phase.

