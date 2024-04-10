Biden supports Japan's efforts for talks with North Korea

President Joe Biden and Japan ese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands after holding a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Japan 's attempts to set up a leader-to-leader summit with North Korea is “a good thing,” and reiterated his administration's willingness for its own talks without preconditions.
Kishida, for his part, said, “The window of a discussion with North Korea is open. He added, “The establishment of a meaningful relationship between Japan and North Korea is in the interests of both Japan and North Korea and it could be hugely beneficial to the peace and stability of the region.” The Biden administration has repeatedly expressed openness to talks with Kim since taking office in 2021, but has never received a response
Biden Japan North Korea Talks Summit Preconditions
