Biden supports Japan's efforts for talks with North Korea

President Joe Biden and Japan ese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands after holding a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Japan 's attempts to set up a leader-to-leader summit with North Korea is “a good thing,” and reiterated his administration's willingness for its own talks without preconditions.

Kishida, for his part, said, “The window of a discussion with North Korea is open. He added, “The establishment of a meaningful relationship between Japan and North Korea is in the interests of both Japan and North Korea and it could be hugely beneficial to the peace and stability of the region.” The Biden administration has repeatedly expressed openness to talks with Kim since taking office in 2021, but has never received a response

Biden Japan North Korea Talks Summit Preconditions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast.South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North’s eastern watersSouth Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North's eastern watersSouth Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North's eastern watersSouth Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Kim Jong Un visits tank unit; North Korea says Japan wants summitThe Associated Press

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

North Korea says Japan's prime minister offered to meet with leader Kim Jong Un soonNorth Korea says Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has offered to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un soon but stressed prospects for any summit would depend on Tokyo tolerating its weapons program and ignoring past abductions of Japanese nat...

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »