Biden supporters in New Hampshire soon to announce write-in effort for primary

New Hampshire supporters of President Biden are expected to announce early next week their organizing effort to build a write-in campaign to support the sitting president in the state's first-in-the-nation primary in 2024. He is complying with the primary rules set by the Democratic Party, which changed the order of the primary calendar to make South Carolina the first state to hold a Democratic primary that awards delegates for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next year.

Biden since this summer, due in part to concerns about the president's advanced age of 80. While the machinations of this pro-Biden write-in campaign—or results of New Hampshire's Democratic primary results overall—are unlikely to have much impact on Mr. Biden's chances to be the Democratic nominee, this primary election conundrum has raised questions about the wisdom of his candidacy. New Hampshire voter George Bruno, a former U.S.

Read more:

CBSNews »

Non-white Democrats upset as Dean Phillips expected to launch challenge to Biden in New HampshireBennie Thompson called it 'divisive' and 'disrespectful' to a key voting bloc. Read more ⮕

Minnesota Rep. to challenge Biden in New Hampshire Democratic PrimaryMinnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, 54, has been vocal in his calls for a serious challenge to Biden. Read more ⮕

Rep. Dean Phillips' presidential primary challenge puts spotlight on Joe Biden's New Hampshire snubThings are about to get messier for President Biden in New Hampshire. Rep. Dean Phillips on Friday plans to kick off his upstart bid against Mr. Biden in New Hampshire. Read more ⮕

DeSantis Calls for Debates in Iowa, New HampshireFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for the Republican National Committee to hold its next debate in Iowa, saying he doesn't know why there have not been any debates there or in New Hampshire, the two early-voting states, as he thinks 'it'd be good for the process.' 'Look,... Read more ⮕

Inside Dean Phillips’ longshot presidential campaignThe Minnesota lawmaker plans to launch his campaign on Friday in New Hampshire. Read more ⮕

In Running Against Biden, Dean Phillips Seeks to Tap Democrats’ Unease With an Elderly PresidentMinnesota congressman is launching long-shot 2024 campaign in New Hampshire Read more ⮕