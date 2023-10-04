Biden suggests he has path around Congress to get more aid to Ukraine, says he plans major speech

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. The White House says Biden has been in touch with U.S. allies and partners to discuss continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Tuesday’s conversation came after Biden signed legislation late Saturday to keep the U.S.

“I’m going to be announcing very shortly a major speech I’m going to make on this issue and why it’s critically important for the United States and our allies that we keep our commitment” to Ukraine, Biden told reporters after giving unrelated remarks at the White House.

White House officials declined to say when Biden planned to give his speech. The president did not elaborate on the alternate method he was looking at to get additional military aid to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.“There is another means by which we may be able to find funding, but I’m not going to get into that right now,” he said. headtopics.com

Aid for Ukraine has been a source of tension and uncertainty as several Republicans in the House have severe doubts or openly oppose additional funding to sustain the Ukrainian military. The president said the resistance didn’t “worry” him because there is broad bipartisan support. Still, last week’s deal to keep the government open through mid-November excluded the $13 billion in supplemental aid that the Biden administration sought last month, raising questions about just how long the U.S. could continue to send money to Ukraine.

