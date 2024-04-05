Biden suggests conditioning military aid to Israel on Gaza humanitarian conditions

During a 30-minute conversation with Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , President Joe Biden suggested the U.S. could condition military aid to Israel on Israel ’s handling of humanitarian conditions in Gaza .

Following an Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, Biden highlighted the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. Asaid Biden “made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps.”Israel agreed to increase Gaza aid deliveries shortly after the call, and Democrats in Congress are reportedly seeing this week as aCoverage of the phone conversation varied across the political spectrum but often described the call as “tens

