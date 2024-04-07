Biden Struggles with Young Voters, Performs Better with Older Ones

It’s a significant reversal from recent history: President Joe Biden is struggling with young voters but performing better than most Democrats with older ones. A drop in youth support for President Joe Biden keeps showing up in polls using different ways of reaching respondents, a sign that it may not just be methodological error.

Something weird is happening beneath the overall stability of the early 2024 polling — and it’s either a sign of a massive electoral realignment, or that the polls are wrong again. Polls show former President Donald Trump is ascendant with the youngest bloc of the electorate, even leading President Joe Biden in some surveys, as less-engaged young voters spurn Biden. Meanwhile, Biden is stronger with seniors than he was four years ago, even as his personal image is significantly diminished since he was elected last time

Biden Young Voters Older Voters Polls Electoral Realignment

