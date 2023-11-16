Biden Stresses Non-Interference in Taiwan's Elections in Summit with Xi Jinping

Joe Biden emphasized the importance of non-interference in Taiwan's elections during his summit with President Xi Jinping. The issue gained prominence when a Taiwanese presidential candidate claimed that the unofficial U.S. embassy in Taiwan had inquired about Chinese interference. The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) represents American interests in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.





Newsweek » / 🏆 44. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden to Meet Xi Jinping Amid Threat of War Over TaiwanPresident Joe Biden will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping near San Francisco Wednesday, and hanging over the summit is the threat of war over the island of Taiwan, a conflict that would likely cripple the world economy and plunge the U.S. and its allies into a devastating global conflict.

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Biden expected to meet with China's Xi Jinping next monthMonica Alba is a White House correspondent for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 547. / 22,5 Read more »

Biden expected to meet with China's Xi Jinping next monthPresident Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to meet on the sidelines of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San…

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 198. / 28,125 Read more »

Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next month, White House saysPresident Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, the White House says.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72,072 Read more »

Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next month, White House saysPresident Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, the White House says.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 246. / 28,125 Read more »

Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next month, White House saysPresident Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, the White House says.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 270. / 26,25 Read more »